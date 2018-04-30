English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AT&T, U.S. Justice Department Court Fight Over Time Warner Deal Heads Into Closing Arguments
AT&T's satellite television service DirecTV lost 187,000 traditional U.S. video customers in the first quarter of 2018.
AT&T Logo. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department and AT&T will give closing arguments on Monday in a trial to determine if the wireless giant, owner of pay-TV provider DirecTV, will be allowed to buy movie and TV show maker Time Warner. The Justice Department sued to block the $85 billion deal, saying it would lead to higher prices for rival pay TV companies.
The government has argued that AT&T viewed the merger as a way to convince viewers to stick with pay TV instead of moving to cheaper online providers, at one point quoting from a report in which an AT&T executive said that buying Time Warner would allow AT&T to slow the decline of pay TV subscriptions, which was described as a "cash cow."
AT&T's satellite television service DirecTV lost 187,000 traditional U.S. video customers in the first quarter of 2018. The judge's decision, which is expected in several weeks, will guide dealmakers on how aggressive they can be in buying suppliers, what is known among antitrust people as a vertical merger. Until this tie-up, vertical deals were largely considered approvable by regulators.
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
Also read: Facebook Attempts to Block Referral of Privacy Case to EU's Top Court
Two key witnesses at the trial were AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, who is retiring if the transaction goes through. The two executives argued that marrying AT&T's granular information about customers with Time Warner's ability to create compelling video would allow them to advertise more effectively, giving the merged company a fighting chance to compete with internet advertising titans like Facebook and Google.
They also denied as "ridiculous" and "absurd" the notion AT&T would be reluctant to license Time Warner content like CNN or March Madness basketball to other pay-TV rivals or to cheaper online video companies -- a key government argument.
In hopes of preventing a court fight, AT&T proposed that for seven years it would submit to third-party arbitration any disagreement with distributors over the pricing for Time Warner's networks and promise not to black out programming during arbitration. But smaller pay-TV rivals called as government witnesses argued that this was inadequate. Warren Schlichting, group president of Dish Network's Sling TV, argued AT&T's offer was inadequate because it was limited to 7 years and HBO is not part of the proposal.
Also Watch
The government has argued that AT&T viewed the merger as a way to convince viewers to stick with pay TV instead of moving to cheaper online providers, at one point quoting from a report in which an AT&T executive said that buying Time Warner would allow AT&T to slow the decline of pay TV subscriptions, which was described as a "cash cow."
AT&T's satellite television service DirecTV lost 187,000 traditional U.S. video customers in the first quarter of 2018. The judge's decision, which is expected in several weeks, will guide dealmakers on how aggressive they can be in buying suppliers, what is known among antitrust people as a vertical merger. Until this tie-up, vertical deals were largely considered approvable by regulators.
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
Also read: Facebook Attempts to Block Referral of Privacy Case to EU's Top Court
Two key witnesses at the trial were AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes, who is retiring if the transaction goes through. The two executives argued that marrying AT&T's granular information about customers with Time Warner's ability to create compelling video would allow them to advertise more effectively, giving the merged company a fighting chance to compete with internet advertising titans like Facebook and Google.
They also denied as "ridiculous" and "absurd" the notion AT&T would be reluctant to license Time Warner content like CNN or March Madness basketball to other pay-TV rivals or to cheaper online video companies -- a key government argument.
In hopes of preventing a court fight, AT&T proposed that for seven years it would submit to third-party arbitration any disagreement with distributors over the pricing for Time Warner's networks and promise not to black out programming during arbitration. But smaller pay-TV rivals called as government witnesses argued that this was inadequate. Warren Schlichting, group president of Dish Network's Sling TV, argued AT&T's offer was inadequate because it was limited to 7 years and HBO is not part of the proposal.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rohit Likely to Bat Higher Up the Order: Suryakumar Yadav
- Sonam Kapoor in a Beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga is Giving Us All the Wedding Vibes
- OnePlus 6 Launch On May 16 Will Be Available on Live Stream, Here's How You Can Tune In
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report