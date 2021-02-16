Attention Apple Watch Users! Get Active India Fitness Challenge Is Now Live: How to Participate

Cupertino-based giant Apple's distributors in India Redington and Ingram have launched a "Get Active India" challenge for Apple Watch users in India. The "Get Active India" challenge aims to encourage Apple Watch users to stay active and fit while making sure they can make their city the fittest city in the country. The "Get Active India" challenge began on Monday, February 15 and will go on till March 14.

The challenge will allow Apple Watch users to compete against each other not just individually, but as an entire city. Upon completing the challenge, users will be awarded an achievement badge each day based on how many points they can score. In order to participate in the challenge, it is necessary for users to own an Apple Watch, along with an iOS device. Users also need to download the Challenges app on their iPhone and once installed, users need to enter the code "India," and then select the city they are representing.

Now, the list of cities where the "Get Active India" challenge is live are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, while other cities are clubbed together in the 'Rest of India' category.

Once the city is set, the Challenges app will assign you a Move goal based on your body weight. Move goal will not be the same as the one you've set for yourself on the Apple Watch Activity Ring.

Once set up, the challenge is considered started and users can proceed to attempt at closing their Activity rings on their Apple Watch each day. Completing the ring each day will accumulate points to your account, which will directly affect the ranking of your city on the overall leaderboard.

Participants get 1 point for each hour they stand, with a maximum 14 stand points per day. There are also points for Move and Exercise. During the "Get Active India" challenge, earning a total of 40 points a day will give users a bronze badge, 60 points will get them a Silver badge, and in order to get a Gold badge, users need 80 points in a day.