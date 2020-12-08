Attention Pixel 3, 3A and 4A Users, Google is Bringing These Pixel 5 Features to Your Phones

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3A and Pixel 4A users in India have a new software update to look forward to, after the company announced its latest Pixel feature drop for older generation Pixel phones. This means that a host of new features introduced with the Google Pixel 5 are being brought down to older generation Pixel phones. For India, this would mean that users of the above-named Google Pixel smartphones in the country will soon get a host of new features that were introduced by Google in its latest Pixel 5 range of phones, as part of their December 2020 software update. The list of new features for all the above-mentioned Pixel phones include Extreme Battery Saver, screen sharing on Google Duo, grid alignment and new app icon shapes, and in case of the Pixel 4A, Adaptive Charging as well.

the new features come just in time to add to the features available on the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3A and Pixel 4A smartphones. The features coming to these phones include Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode, which is set to put a rather extreme low battery mode on the older generation Pixel phones. In this mode, Google says that the phones will "only run the essentials", which should extend battery life by a large margin. This should come handy in phones with heavily depleted battery life, or in situations where a charging source isn't near you, and you must keep your phone on for essential purposes. Other features coming to all of these phones include a screen sharing feature for the Google Duo communication app. The Pixel 4A will also get what Google calls 'Adaptive Charging', which seemingly controls the charging pace for older Pixel phones in order to protect the longevity of a phone's battery, or at least what's left of it.

Other new features will apparently include a 'Dynamic' photo edit mode in Google Photos, and also 'sky suggestions'. Google says that this will help users "create stunning sunset and sunrise images in just one tap." The older Pixel phones in India will also get new app icons, icon shapes and grid views for the home page in a bid to add more customisability to the phone interfaces. Users will also be able to get their 'Now Playing' song recognition feature on these older Pixel phones to directly lead them to their YouTube Music tab, where they can then save a file locally to listen later. Unfortunately, only these ancillary features are making their way to the older generation Pixel phones in India.

In USA, features being rolled out to eligible Pixel phones, including the Pixel 5 itself and Pixel 4A 5G, include Adaptive Sound -- a feature that apparently improves the overall phone speaker quality of phones by recording ambient sound, processing them locally and tuning the phone speaker to produce sound accordingly. Eligible phones in USA are also getting the 'hold for me' feature with the Google Assistant, which lets users allow the Google Assistant to answer calls on their behalf. The new features are coming along with, of course, the usual set of bug fixes, and should be rolling out for all eligible users soon.