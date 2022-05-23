Attention SBI Customers, This Scam Message Will Steal Your Money And Personal Data

If you have an State Bank of India (SBI) Bank account, you are vulnerable to a scam message that is leading scammers to steal users’ savings and personal details, according to a PIB release.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has informed SBI users to be careful of a message that informs them that their SBI account has been blocked. Scammers are reportedly sending these alerts via SMS, and the agency is warning SBI users to not respond to such messages or calls, and not click any link that may appear with these messages. In a tweet, PIB said, “a message in circulation claiming that your @TheOfficialSBI account has been blocked is #FAKE.”

The agency also told users to not do the following things if they receive the message:

-Respond to emails/ SMS asking their personal or banking details.

-If they receive any such message, they should immediately report the number to report.phishing @sbi.co.in.

PIB said that scammers use fake bank messages to lure customers into submitting their personal documents, and make users click any malicious link. The message, according to the PIB warning reads, “Dear A/c holder SBI BANK documents has expired A/c will be blocked Now Click http://sbikvs.II Update by NetBanking.”

Now, there are ways to spot if such messages are fake or not. One of the most common way is to see who the sender of the message is. Banks always send communications through their official verified numbers that appear differently. Secondly, a bank will never ask you for details that can expose your personal or account details to anyone.

