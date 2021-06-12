Attn Android Users! Your WhatsApp Chats Will Start Looking Slightly Different Soon

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp may be bringing some design changes to the Android app, if a recent report is to be believed. According to WhatsApp track WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has rolled out certain design changes to the beta version of the Android app. The changes in the look pertain to the chat list on the app. From what we can see in the report, WhatsApp seems to be removing line separators in between chat cells on its chat list. This is the first page that appears on users’ apps that shows their latest chats with contacts and groups.

This is not a design overhaul of the WhatsApp app, the WABetaInfo report says. The website is calling it a small UI change for the popular messaging platform, since the only change is the removal of separator lines on the messaging app. WhatsApp is rolling out this change for more beta users and will be available for other users who are using WhatsApp on Android. The WABetaInfo report says that the feature has already been enabled in the Android beta and is expected to roll out to end users soon.

Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing a new feature called ‘flash call’, and its only purpose will be to verify the authenticity of a user’s attempt to login to WhatsApp by replacing the conventional one-time password (OTP). The flash call will require a user to give WhatsApp access to their phone dialler, as well as their call list. The feature will be clearly optional, but given that the WhatsApp login flash call may be perceived as a more secure option, the app’s Android users may soon receive it on their stable app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here