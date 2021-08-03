Audio Brand 1More Enters India With Omthing Sub-Brand With Three New Airfree Earphones

Audio equipment maker 1More has announced its official entry into the Indian market through its sub-brand, “omthing," meaning ‘one more thing’. The 1More sub-brand is committed to making premium and affordable smart digital products, the company said in a release. Omthing is three new products as part of its first launch in the Indian market - Airfree Pods, AirFree TWS, and AirFree Lace Neckband earphones, starting at a price of Rs 1,499. The products from 1More’s sub-brand will be available exclusively on Flipkart from today.

“Omthing is a smart digital brand committed to research and development of smart digital products to deliver premium merchandise and services to its customers. Living up to its parent brand, 1More, it promises quality and a customer friendly layout at affordable prices," the company said in the launch announcement. “Our new range of premium affordable headphones and trendsetting designs will appeal to the younger demographic without sacrificing practicality and usability," said Shen Hui, Vice President of Overseas Business, 1More.

AirFree Pods

The Omthing AirFree Pods come with touch controls and up to 25 hours of battery life. The earbuds come with a 13mm composite titanium dynamic driver and comes with a Qualcomm chip. The earphones come with Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Control (CVC) 8.0 noise cancelling technology with environmental noise cancelling. The earphones comes with aptX and AAC Bluetooth support for faster data transmission and a more stable connection.

AirFree TWS

These true-wireless earphones are lightweight and allow up to 20 hours of combined playtime. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connection for lossless and latency-free wireless audio. Featuring 4 ENC microphones, these earphones are claimed to cancel out loud environment noises. It uses a 7mm dynamic driver to enhance your musical experience, and its touch and voice control allows users to control calls and music.

Airfree Lace Neckband

These lightweight headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity to ensure fast and stable connection. They come with a 10mm dynamic driver for a premium sound stage. The Omthing Airfree Lace come with IPX4 rated water protection and has a 12 hours battery life. The headphones support virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon’s Alexa.

