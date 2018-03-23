English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
25
»
2-min read

Aug 2013-Mar 2018: Here’s The Timeline of Events Leading to Cambridge Analytica-Facebook Data Row

Cambridge Analytica's timeline also revealed contractual and legal agreements made in the name of its associated entity, SCL Elections.

Reuters

Updated:March 23, 2018, 5:42 PM IST
Cambridge Analytica, which is at the center of a controversy over harvested personal data about Facebook users, released a timeline highlighting its relationship with Global Science Research (GSR) and whistleblower Christopher Wylie. Aleksandr Kogan, who runs GSR, designed a personality quiz that was taken by a few hundred thousand people but the app on which it ran also collected details about all of their Facebook 'friends' without their knowledge or consent. That data was then used in a targeted digital ad campaign in support of Donald Trump's successful run for the U.S. presidency, Cambridge Analytica's CEO Alexander Nix told an undercover reporter from Britain's Channel Four news.Cambridge Analytica's timeline also revealed contractual and legal agreements made in the name of its associated entity, SCL Elections.

Also read: Facebook Data Row: After Political Storm, Ovleno Director Removes Reference of Managing Elections for BJP

Here's the timeline of events as shared by an official press release of Cambridge Analytica:

August, 2013

Christopher Wylie begins part-time at SCL Elections.

May, 2014

Starts a research project with GSR.

July, 2014

Wylie stops working with company.

Late 2014

Legal action against Wylie for breach of contract and potential intellectual property theft.

Also read: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Data Leak: How The Scam Has Shaken The Politics Worldwide

August, 2015

Wylie signs legal document to say he holds no company material.

December, 2015

- The Guardian reports GSR data was in breach of Facebook's terms of service, and potentially the Data Protection Act.

- Facebook contacts companies to understand the data and asks to delete it.

July, 2016

GSR seeks to verify company has deleted all of their data.

August, 2016

Takes legal action against GSR for licensing illegally acquired data.

Also read: Facebook Data Breach: If Germany and Brazil Can, What Stops India From Summoning Social Media Giant?

November, 2016

Reaches a settlement with GSR.

March, 2017

- Completes an internal audit to confirm all GSR data (including all derivatives and backups) have been deleted. Certifies to Facebook that company holds no data from GSR.

- Britain's Information Commission (ICO) officials visit company's London office.

September, 2017

ICO writes to Cambridge Analytica about processing data on U.S. nationals in the UK.

October, 2017

ICO writes to Cambridge Analytica about alleged work on the Brexit campaign.

Also read: Facebook Data Breach: Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Mistake; Here's What He Has to Say

2018

- ICO requests access to company's systems, says a whistleblower informed company still holds GSR data. Reiterates company deleted all GSR data and certified it to Facebook; offers to share all information on interactions with GSR.

- Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica and SCL's accounts, pending further investigation.

| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
