August Update With Latest Security Patch Now Rolling For Google Pixel Smartphones

Google has begun rollout of the latest August Android security patch for all the Pixel smartphones. This includes all the Pixel phones including the original and the ‘affordable’ Pixel 3a and 3a XL models and is based on Android 9.0 itself.

The latest update also includes three patches. According to Google, the first one improves the phone's ability to save Wi-Fi network settings. It is available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3a XL. The second patch improves the overall stability of Wi-Fi CaptivePortalLogin, something which is used when you connect to a public Wi-Fi network which requires a username and password. The last patch is said to improve the sleep mode on Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Of course, the update also brings the August Android security patches as well as three Qualcomm related fixes, although the details of these fixes are not detailed. As usual, Google has also made the updated factory images for all Pixel phones available on its developer website. The update is said to be rolling over-the-air (OTA) so you should get the update on your PIxel device soon enough.

It is notable that the August update rollout for the Pixel range is days late as OnePlus has already released the August patches for OnePlus 7 Pro as well as the OnePlus 7.

