Aukey Has Added Some Serious Cool Quotient to The Otherwise Boring Fast Chargers

When you look at chargers and fast chargers, you really don’t give them a second glance, do you? Well, now you would, if what you hold in your hand or have plugged into the wall socket, is an Aukey Omnia charger. The tech company has unveiled this new line of Omnia chargers at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas. The highlight of the Aukey Omnia chargers is that they feature the gallium-nitride (GaN) charging technology. Two advantages of this—the ability to delivery faster charging speeds in smaller form factors compared with the more common silicon-based technology, and the capacity for up to 100 times faster electricity conduction than older silicon semiconductors.

There are 5 chargers that make up Aukey’s new Omnia line-up. There is the 61W PD Wall Charger (PA-B2), 65W PD Wall Charger (PA-B3), the 65W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger (PA-B4), the 100W PD Wall Charger (PA-B5) and the 100W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger (PA-B6). These chargers will be compatible with all smartphones, tablets and laptops that support the Power Deliver over USB-C standard. This means the Apple MacBook Pro line-up, the Dell XPS laptops, the Apple iPhones, the Google Pixel series of phones, the Apple iPad and even gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch will work just fine with the new Aukey chargers.

The pricing details haven’t been announced for the Aukey Omnia chargers, but they are expected to go on sale in Q2 2020.

