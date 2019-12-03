Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Australia Introduces AI Cameras to Detect Drivers Using Their Phones

New South Wales Centre for Road Safety said that a trial of the cameras done earlier this year caught over 100,000 drivers illegally using a phone.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Australia Introduces AI Cameras to Detect Drivers Using Their Phones
Image for Representation (Source: NSW Transport/ Associated Press)

To keep a check on errant drivers, the New South Wales government has begun to use first cameras that can automatically detect when drivers are using their phones. The cameras use AI or artificial intelligence to find out if someone is using their phone while driving. According to NSW Government, in the first three months of its initiation, drivers caught using their phones while driving will be released after being warned. The drivers will then be fined 344 AUD (Australian Dollars) (~Rs 16,800) and five demerit points. Those violating the rule in a school zone will be slapped a fine of 457 AUD (~Rs. 22,200) and 10 demerit points during double demerit periods.

Officials exude confidence that the cameras would help bring down the number of incidents in NSW roads. Executive Director of Transport for NSW’s Centre for Road Safety Bernard Carlon said that a trial of the cameras was done earlier this year and over 100,000 drivers were caught illegally using a phone. Carlon added that "Independent modelling has shown that these cameras could prevent around 100 fatal and serious injury crashes over five years". With this drivers can no longer text, take calls while driving. If they do so, they would be captured in the camera and would then have to pay a hefty fine. They would have to park their vehicles one of the sides to use their phones.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram