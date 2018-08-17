English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Australian Teen Stole 90 Gigabytes of Private Data From Apple Servers: Report
The boy, 16, from the southern city of Melbourne, broke into the U.S. computer giant's mainframe from his suburban home many times over a year.
Australian Teen Stole 90 Gigabytes of Private Data From Apple Servers: Report (photo for representation, image Reuters)
Loading...
Apple said on Friday no customer data was compromised after Australian media reported a teenager had pleaded guilty to hacking into its main computer network, downloading internal files and accessing customer accounts. The boy, 16, from the southern city of Melbourne, broke into the U.S. computer giant's mainframe from his suburban home many times over a year, The Age newspaper reported, citing statements by the teenager's lawyer in court.
The teen downloaded 90 gigabytes of secure files and accessed customer accounts without exposing his identity, the paper said. Apple contacted the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation when it became aware of the intrusion, The Age said, quoting statements made in court. The FBI then referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).
The report said an AFP raid on the boy's family home produced two laptops, a mobile phone and a hard drive that matched the intrusion reported by Apple. The sensitive documents were saved in a folder called "hacky hack hack", the report said. It said the boy had boasted about his activities on the mobile messaging service WhatsApp. An Apple spokesman said the company's information security personnel "discovered the unauthorised access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement" without commenting further on the specifics of the case.
"We ... want to assure our customers that at no point during this incident was their personal data compromised," the spokesman said. The AFP declined to comment because the matter was before the court. A court spokeswoman also declined to comment other than to say the teenager would be sentenced on Sept. 20. The boy's name could not be made public because he was a juvenile offender.
Also Watch
The teen downloaded 90 gigabytes of secure files and accessed customer accounts without exposing his identity, the paper said. Apple contacted the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation when it became aware of the intrusion, The Age said, quoting statements made in court. The FBI then referred the matter to the Australian Federal Police (AFP).
The report said an AFP raid on the boy's family home produced two laptops, a mobile phone and a hard drive that matched the intrusion reported by Apple. The sensitive documents were saved in a folder called "hacky hack hack", the report said. It said the boy had boasted about his activities on the mobile messaging service WhatsApp. An Apple spokesman said the company's information security personnel "discovered the unauthorised access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement" without commenting further on the specifics of the case.
"We ... want to assure our customers that at no point during this incident was their personal data compromised," the spokesman said. The AFP declined to comment because the matter was before the court. A court spokeswoman also declined to comment other than to say the teenager would be sentenced on Sept. 20. The boy's name could not be made public because he was a juvenile offender.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Claims No Customer Data Stolen by Australian Teen Hacker
- Aashka Goradia Opens Up About her Lip Job: Wanting to Look Better Doesn’t Make You Fake
- Lata Mangeshkar on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Death: India Has Been Orphaned
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...