Auto Expo 2018 Through The Eyes of Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X has been a smartphone that has mesmerised its users with its camera capabilities since its launch last year. One of the most talked about feature on the iPhone X was its camera. Now, when we got our own iPhone X we just could not stop flaunting the images that we were able to capture through this phone's camera. Also, we at News18.com were also the first in the media industry to start shooting our professional broadcast quality videos with an iPhone, back in the day when we had the iPhone 6s. So for us when it comes to video performance and image taking capabilities, an iPhone is our go-to gadget. A testimony to that is our digital-first weekend show on CNN-News18, The Tech And Auto Show that's almost 80% completely reliant on iPhone shoots. So, when this year people media folks were all gearing up for the Auto Expo 2018, with this big cameras, we armed ourselves with just one DSLR and about three iPhones. The kitty that we had with us was an iPhone X, iPhone 8 and an iPhone 7 Plus. What I loved personally was the image quality that I was able to capture at the Auto Expo 2018 with an iPhone X. See, some samples below.The iPhone X features a redesigned dual 12-megapixel back camera system with dual optical image stabilization and all-new sensor. The ƒ/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera is similar to the iPhone 8 Plus but on the iPhone X now you get an improved ƒ/2.4 aperture on the telephoto camera. The sensor on the iPhone X loaded with an improved Apple-designed image signal processor (ISP) deliver advanced pixel processing, wide colour capture, faster autofocus in low light, and better HDR photos. The images clicked on the iPhone X are also slightly better than what you get on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Low light images are also improved and the large sensor also helps in better video stabilization and higher video frame rates. This was particularly helpful in the changing lighting scenarios that we experienced at various booths at the Auto Expo 2018. On the telephoto camera front, the device uses a seven-magnet solution, that includes a second OIS system in the telephoto camera. Together. Both the cameras now enable optical zoom and also amazing portrait photos. Just like the iPhone 8 Plus the iPhone X also comes with Portrait Lighting mode that just lets you play around with different lighting conditions while clicking the subject in portrait mode. Dual OIS also helps in making the shake almost negligible while shooting action shots on the iPhone X. The A11 Bionic chip also comes with an Apple-designed image signal processor that’s also able to detect elements like people, motion, and lighting conditions to optimise your photos before you even take them. The camera in a way is always on standby and ready to go on the new iPhone X.Along with the ISP, the video encoder also enables faster frame rates and high-quality 4K video up to 60 fps. It is also now able to shoot exceptionally good slow-motion video recording in 1080p at 240 fps. What was more impressive was the video quality that we got from the Tech And Auto Show package shoots on the iPhone X. We were even able to interview King Khan in a dimly lit room and that too with a three-camera setup using an iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The main camera on SRK was, of course, a DSLR, but instead of doing a tic-tac format just with iPhones we were able to achieve a 3-camera professional setup and even the staff with King Khan was quite impressed. Watch the video yourself.Technology is ever improving and a testimony to that is the cameras on modern smartphones. Different versions of the iPhone have been with our production team for almost two years now and have been one of the most reliable cameras that we have had for producing content for our videos and shows as well as for getting images for our articles at News18 Tech. In terms of images many Android phones have upped their game, but when it comes to seamless video shooting capabilities and quick edits they are far behind.