Auto Expo 2020: Jio Unveils eSIM, IoT Modules, Telematics and Driver Assistance Tech

Jio's automotive connectivity solutions, including hardware and cloud platforms, are aimed at helping Indian automakers promote new generation connectivity.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 8:16 PM IST
Reliance Jio has announced its entry in the field of connected vehicle technology, at Auto Expo 2020. The largest telecom operator of India showcased its new ecosystem of hardware as well as platform to enable auto manufacturers to integrate connected vehicle technologies to their vehicles. The list of hardware showcased at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 include IoT-grade eSIM for enabling in-car connectivity, narrow-band IoT modules for operating at dedicated frequencies, 4G LTE-based vehicle tracking devices for location features, connected telematics device and platform that is compatible with OBD ports, cloud-based server for dashboard cameras to enable advanced driver assistance systems, AIS-140 compliant sensors and related hardware, door and fuel sensors, as well as panic buttons for all-round assistance.

Through these features, Jio states that its platform can offer APNs, VPNs, URL whitelisting, as well as transparent, efficient connectivity management, which it states will be able to "Maintain a record of SIM inventory with all vital information in one dashboard, Keep a near real time track of service utilization across your deployment, Easily control and modify services through intuitive UI, Associate connectivity with other solution components and get important alerts with predefined parameters."

Jio has also flaunted what its platform will be capable of, listing features such as route management, data storage and management, driver management, driving insights, data analytics, vehicle telematics and diagnostics, video and media entertainment services, multi-sensor support and a multi-user interface. With these services combined, Jio aims to make connected vehicles a real, usable platform in India, thereby making specific use cases such as highway driving in India, fleet management in commercial sector and other areas a success.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio

