'Automated People Mover' Shuttle Service to Open in Los Angeles Airport by 2023

Los Angeles International Airport has released new details on an elevated train service that will shuttle travellers between terminals and link the airport to the city's Metro Rail service, in a bid to reduce congestion and prepare the city for their turn as hosts of the 2028 Olympic Games.Construction on the Automated People Mover -- the technical term to describe a small-scale transit system -- is set to begin later this year. When complete, the system will include up to nine trains that will travel simultaneously along a 2.25 mile-long (3.6 km) elevated, dual-lane guideway.Trains will arrive at the open-air platforms every two minutes and each train will consist of four cars that can hold about 50 passengers each and their luggage. A total of six stations will also connect the airport with new rental car, airport parking and Metro facilities, and provide easier connections to nine airline terminals. The open-air platforms will also feature moving pedestrian walkways.Overall, it's expected that the APM will shuttle a maximum of 10,000 passengers per hour, and up to 87.7 million passengers a year.The system will operate 24/7, 365 days a year, and will be free to use. It's expected to open in 2023, well in time for the 2028 Olympics.LAX is the fourth busiest airport in the world and in 2017 served more than 84.6 million passengers.