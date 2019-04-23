Avengers Crossover Coming Back to Fortnite This Week, Ahead of Avengers Endgame Movie

The Avengers are coming back to Fortnite. Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame this weekend, Epic Games has confirmed that there will be a themed event added via an in-game update on 25 April. It is not exactly clear what the Endgame related tie-in would be, at least not yet.In a tweet that doesn’t really betray much more, Epic Games simply says “Whatever it takes. 4.25.19.” with the hashtag #FortniteXAvengers to go with it. The image with the tweet is one of a Fortnite character holding a Captain America shield.This will not be the first time that the popular battle royale game will add some Avengers magic. In 2018, ahead of the release of the Avengers: Infinity War movie, Epic Games and Marvel Studios as well as Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo had tied up to add Thanos to the Fortnite game. That was a limited time mode, and allowed Fortnite players to play as the powerful villain of the galaxies. It is expected that the latest event releasing later this week will also be a limited-time event, and if the tweet is indeed dropping any hints, this time it could focus on Captain America.This is definitely a great move by Epic Games to cash in on the incredible popularity of the Avengers franchise, to give a further boost to the equally popular battle royale game.It is also expected that a line-up of Marvel’s own smartphone games will also be primed to take advantage of the Avengers Endgame popularity.