Avita Essential Laptop with Intel Celeron N4000 Processor Debuts in India, Priced at Rs. 17,990

The Avita Essential has debuted in India as a budget laptop, days after the company unveiled its premium Liber V14 laptop. The laptop comes in a range of colour options, and it packs an Intel Celeron N4000 processor. Additionally, the Avita Essential features a 14-inch display with slim bezels on the sides of the panel that the company claims makes it suitable for watching movies. The laptop comes with an aluminium body and weighs 1.37 kg.

Customers in India can purchase the Avita Essential laptop from official retail store or via Amazon. In light of the ongoing Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale, the e-commerce platform is offering the laptop at an introductory price of Rs. 14,990 (MPR Rs. 17,990). Additionally, the laptop is available to purchase with no-cost EMI options with Amazon Pay credit card and customers will also get a two-year onsite warranty. The new Avita laptop features a unique cloth texture design and customers can choose between the Matte White, Matt Black, and Concrete Grey colour options.

The Avita Essential laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 processor and the graphics are handled by Intel UHD Graphics 600. It runs Windows 10 Home in S mode out-of-the-box which is a more "streamlined" version of Windows 10. With the Avita Essential laptop, users will get 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of SSD SATA M.2 storage.

The laptop also includes a 2-megapixel camera for video calling. Other features of the laptop include dual speakers with 0.8W output, dual microphones, island-style non-backlit keyboard, and 4,830mAh battery that is touted to provide 10 hours of battery on a single charge. Connectivity options on the Avita laptop include an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.