Avita Liber NS13A Review: The Best Slim Mainstream Laptop You Have Probably Never Heard of

It has been a while since we saw a new entrant in the laptop space, in India. That is set to change, with the arrival of the Avita brand, owned by the Taiwanese laptop company Nexstgo. The Avita Liber series includes a 12.5-inch laptop range, a 13.3-inch laptop range as well as laptops with the larger 14-inch displays. The one that we are reviewing here is the Avita Liber 13.3-inch variant, with the model number NS13A1IN012P. This is currently retailing in India for a price tag of Rs 61,490. At this price, it really needs to have some serious personality and performance on tap. To be absolutely honest, it more than delivers on both criteria.The very first glance at the Avita Liber will tell you that this laptop is serious about the design stakes. You could very well mistake this for one of the premium Zenbook laptops that Asus makes—and this is a very good thing. The Avita Liber is incredibly slim, measuring just 5mm at its thinnest point. But that thickness is perhaps just smart play on the spec sheet, because the laptop is thicker where the ports are, but still remains very thin. This has a rather compact footprint, and that makes it easy to drop in a bag and carry anywhere with you. This weighs just 1.35kg, which isn’t a lot more than the premium ultrabooks from the yesteryears. In fact, Avita has focused considerably on how a laptop is perhaps an extension of your personality as you carry it around. The Liber can be had in multiple colour options—champagne gold, cloud silver, matte black, space grey as well as the more colourful Avita purple, angel blue, shamrock green and sunrise orange. The aluminium chassis is well put together, and has a reassuring heft noticeable every time you pick this up. That said, we noticed that it isn’t entirely possible to open the lid of a closed laptop with just one hand, because the ridge in the chassis isn’t enough for the finger or thumb to be able to effectively raise the lid without having to hold down the keyboard deck with your other hand.All said and done, the slimness of the Avita Liber NS13A is what you will perhaps appreciate the most. And all this while there is no shortage of ports either. There are two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C, a card slot and also doesn’t miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack.We quite liked how this display ticks off all the requirement boxes on the checklist. It is adequately bright, and also fights off reflections from the ambient lighting quite effectively. The contrasts is acceptable, and the colours look good too without looking too rich or subtle, either way. This is not an outstanding display by any stretch of the imagination, but that is perhaps its biggest strength—this does the job well, irrespective of whether you are working on a document, watching a movie or reading a long form on the internet.As someone who is very finicky about the keyboard layout in laptops, I am extremely delighted to report that the Avita Liber NS13A does extremely well on this aspect as well. It is a well-placed keyboard with just the right key size and gap between each key. Travel is just enough too for quick typing without unnecessary travel that sometimes hampers quick typing. Unlike how a few other laptop companies have messed around with the keyboard layouts and made everything worse (for instance, the arrow key size change that Lenovo has done in some of its laptops), we feel the boffins at Avita’s design and engineering team decided that simplicity and convention were the way forward.Under the hood, the Avita Liber NS13A runs an Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD). On the looks of it, this is a more than adequate troika of specs for a laptop that you will probably use at home or in office. For the most part, this should have absolutely no problems with super smooth performance even as you multi-task. However, this is a low voltage processor at the end of it all, and that will have some limitations in terms of how much you can push the performance—be careful about the number of Google Chrome tabs you leave open carelessly, and the entire performance ceiling will not get in the way.The advantage of this low voltage processor is the fact that battery life gets the biggest boost. In most of usage scenarios, the Avita Liber NS13A lasted between 7 hours to 10 hours of backup time on a single charge. Whichever way you look at it, this is quite robust and just adds to the flexibility that this laptop can offer as you travel extensively or shuttle between multiple meetings. This means you can even consider taking this laptop along and not carry the power adapter too.It is hard to really pick out any deal-breaking faults with the Avita Liber NS13A. The price tag of around Rs 61,490 does mean you pay a bit of a premium over the mainstream laptops, but in the bargain, you not only get a slimmer laptop but also one that does significantly better with the battery life. Plus, you really don’t find genuinely slim laptops for this price, and they tend to usually cost a lot more. Only the stumble at the moment could be the Avita brand doesn’t have recall value yet, at least in the Indian market. But if you do take the leap of faith, we are sure you will come away impressed.