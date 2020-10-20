Avita Liber V14 Laptop With 10-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched: Price, Availability & More

The Avita Liber V14 laptop by Avita has been launched on Flipkart amid the ongoing Big Billion Days sale. Similar to its previous models, the new Avita Liber notebook features a sleek body and comes with a 14-inch display that has slim bezels on all sides of the panel. The laptop comes in a single Navy Blue finish and weighs just 1.25 kg. There's also a 1-megapixel web camera for video calling.

The Avita Liber V14 laptop is currently retailing on Flipkart for Rs. 62,990 and customers can also select standard EMI as well as no-cost EMI options. The no-cost EMI option is available for up to 9 months with major banks such as ICICI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, and more. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,650 along with 10 percent extra discount with an SBI debit and credit card. Customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card can further enjoy 5 percent of cashback and instant discount, respectively.

Coming to the specifications, the Avita Liber V14 laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixel) LED-backlit display (with no touch support) and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. It is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i10510U processor coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The graphics on the laptop is handled by the Intel Integrated UHD graphic card. Connectivity options on the Avita Liber V14 include two USB 3.0 ports, a single USB Type-C port and one HDMI port. There's also a microSD card reader on the left side of the laptop.

Other options on the Avita Liber V14 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, and built-in microphone as well as dual speakers. The laptop also comes with a 4,830mAh Li-ion battery that is touted to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It has a backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor for biometric security.