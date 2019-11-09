Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Ayodhya Verdict: Internet Services Suspended in Parts of Uttar Pradesh

The restoration of services will depend on the law and order situation in sensitive regions.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayodhya Verdict: Internet Services Suspended in Parts of Uttar Pradesh
(Credits: Reuters)

The internet services on mobile networks as well as wired connections have been suspended in many parts of the country, as part of security measures in the lead-up to the Ayodhya land dispute verdict by the Supreme Court and the possible law and order fallout from that. At this time, it is being reported that internet services have been suspended in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, Agra and Aligarh. These data services are expected to remain suspended till after the verdict, and restoration will be dependent on the law and order situation in what the state government considers as sensitive areas.

There are reports that internet services have also been shut down in Jaipur and Bharatpur for a period of 24-hours, as of 10am today. These measures come at a time when there has been additional central paramilitary personnel deployment in Uttar Pradesh and there is extra vigil on possible fake news and intent to raise communal sentiments on social media. The PTI has reported that the state government has identified 31 districts as sensitive while Section 144 under CrPC, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons, has already been imposed across Uttar Pradesh. Internet shutdowns are usually put in place by governments who believe this helps in curbing the spread of misinformation on social media platforms and instant messaging apps such as Twitter and WhatsApp.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram