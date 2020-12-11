Back 4 Blood First Trailer and Gameplay Revealed, to Launch on June 22, 2021

Warner Bros Games today revealed the first look as well as the gameplay trailer for Back 4 Blood, the upcoming first-person cooperative zombie shooter title from Turtle Rock Studios. The official trailer which was showcased at The Game Awards 2020 highlights four survivors facing off against a horde of undead. Warner Bros also announced that the title would launch on June 22, 2021, for Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. The studio behind the critically acclaimed title, Left 4 Dead franchise will host a Back 4 Blood Gameplay Showcase on December 17 to discuss developments around the upcoming game. The event will begin at 10 AM PST (11:30 PM) and will be streamed on the Turtle Rock Studios Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

The company also revealed that the Back 4 Blood can be played online with a squad of four players or solo with up to three AI teammates. The game will also support up to eight players in online PvP (person versus person) multiplayer. The story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm, as shown in the trailer. "Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity," the game proceeds with a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners who have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Speaking about the upcoming Back 4 Blood, Chris Ashton who is the co-founder of Turtle Rock Studios, said, "Our fans have been waiting a long time for us to return to our roots, and it’s amazing to finally show the world what we’ve been working on. We are making this game with our community in mind and are firing on all cylinders to give players a compelling zombie experience that is unlike any other."

Notably, the developers have announced that fans can also experience everything that Back 4 Blood offers by signing up for the closed PC alpha test that will take place right after the gameplay event on December 17. Fans can sign up now via Back4Blood website, although it's only available for users in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and France.