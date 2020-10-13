Bad Luck, Gamers! Sony Reveals List of PS4 Games That Won't Run On The PlayStation 5

The Sony PlayStation 5 gaming consoles are due to arrive next month, and ahead of their availability, its manufacturer Sony has now provided a massive update. Sony has revealed the list of PlayStation 4 games that are not compatible with the upcoming gaming consoles. Fortunately, the list includes only 10 games; however, given their popularity, it would be a setback for certain customers. The list of PlayStation 4 games that are not compatible with next-gen PlayStation 5 include DWVR, Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One, TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2, Just Deal With It, Shadow Complex Remastered, Robinson: The Journey, We Sing, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition Shadwen, and Joe's Diner.

Sony had earlier claimed that the PlayStation 5 is capable of playing an "overwhelming majority" of PS4 titles, with select games benefiting the console's Game Boost, therefore, making them run with a higher and smoother frame rate. Sony also adds that "some functionalities" of unspecified PlayStation 4 games may not be available on the new consoles and might run into "errors or unexpected behaviour" while playing them.

Suffice it to say, over 400 games from the previous console can still be played on the upcoming PlayStation 5 consoles. In case users go for the standard PlayStation 5, game discs from PlayStation 4 support backward compatibility, therefore, all the saved data will come handy. For the digital edition owners, users are required to update the previously purchased games from the PlayStation Store over Wi-Fi to retrieve old data. The company has also provided details on the compatible controllers on PlayStation 5 consoles. The latest consoles support DualShock 4 controllers (only for PlayStation4 games), and users will still be able to use PlayStation VR setup for PS VR games.

Last month, Sony announced the pricing of the upcoming PlayStation 5 consoles and list of countries where they are going to be available. Starting November 12, customers in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea will get hands on the latest gaming consoles from Sony first. The rest of the world including India will have to wait till November 19. The company has also revealed the pricing, but the India-specific prices for both the standard and digital editions remain unclear.