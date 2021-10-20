Bad News For Pixel Fans! Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Won't Come To India, At Least In The Initial Stage

Google last night launched its much-awaited Pixel 6 series along with the company’s in-house Tensor chipset. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with exciting new features and AI capabilities, and what Google is calling the “best camera on a smartphone ever." Now, as many in India may have gotten excited about the latest Google offering, we have a little bit of bad news. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is not coming to India, at least in the initial stages. The company had, earlier this year announced that the Pixel 6 series will only be launched in eight regions initially - a list that did not include India.

The eight areas where Google is launching the Pixel 6 series initially on October 28 are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. The smartphone will not launch in countries like India, China, Middle East, and other European countries, at least in the initial stages. Last year, Google had launched the Pixel 5 in nine regions initially, Republic of Ireland being the region that has been dropped from this year’s list. Google has not brought the last three Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 5 in India. The company did not launch the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 5 in the country as well. However, it has launched the toned-down Pixel “a" series smartphones in India regularly.

Given that there are reports of higher orders to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it could be so that Google does launch the smartphone in India in a later stage.

Google, last night at its fall launch event, launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, that are powered by the company’s in-house Google Tensor chip that enhances the Android experience on the Pixel 6 series. Google said that the Tensor has been designed specifically for Google’s work with AI. The Google Pixel 6 has been launched at a price of $599 (roughly Rs 45,000) in the US, while the Pixel 6 Pro has been priced at $899 (roughly Rs 67,500).

