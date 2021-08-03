Bad News For Pixel Fans! Google Pixel 6 Won't Come To India, At Least In Early Stages

Google last night confirmed the next Pixel smartphone - the Pixel 6 series. The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reveal put an end to many longstanding rumours around the next Google smartphone, including the new design and Google’s in-house silicon chip, named Tensor. Alongside the smartphone’s details, Google has also listed the countries that the Pixel 6 series will be available in at lauch, and it is not great news for Pixel fans in India. Google will not bring the Pixel 6 series in India, at least initially this fall. This year, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch in eight regions in the early stage.

The eight areas where Google will initially launch the Pixel 6 series are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. The smartphone will not launch in countries like India, China, Middle East, and other European countries, at least in the initial stages. Last year, Google had launched the Pixel 5 in nine regions initially, Republic of Ireland being the region that has been dropped from this year’s list. Google has not brought the last three Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 6 in India. The company did not launch the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 5 in the country as well. However, it has launched the toned-down Pixel “a" series smartphones in India regularly.

Users in the eight regions can register their interest in the Pixel 6 series in all appropriate countries’ Google Store’s, but it appears that not all regions are being treated equally. France, for example, will get only one colour option for the Pixel 6 Pro. There is no exact launch date for the Pixel 6 series, but Google has said that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are “Coming Fall 2021" or “Coming this autumn."

The company last night announced the Pixel 6 series, confirmed many long-standing rumours about the smartphone that include a new design, Google’s new in-house chipset, and more.

