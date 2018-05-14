English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Baidu's Facemoji Keyboard Hits 30 Million Plus Downloads
With "Facemoji Keyboard," Baidu expects to achieve a three times growth by the end of this year.
Baidu Facemoji Keyboard. (Image: Baidu)
Chinese tech company Baidu, populary known as China's Google, on Monday said that its third-party app "Facemoji Keyboard," has reached over 30 million downloads since its launch. The keyboard is slowly gaining popularity in India, that comes with emojis, GIFs, stickers and emoticons, supports over 100 languages, out of which 22 are Indian dialects, Baidu said in a statement.
The "customisable" keyboard features voice-recognition for easy speech-to-text functionalities and themes designed for special occasions. With "Facemoji Keyboard," Baidu expects to achieve a three times growth by the end of this year.
"Facemoji Keyboard" was first launched in Japan under the name "Simeji" in 2008.
Baidu has also been working towards self-driving technology since long now and recently the company founder had announced that self-driving cars will hit the roads in China "within three to five years".
Like Google, the Chinese company is spending on research and development to put a driverless car on the road. In 2019, in cooperation with local manufacturers, the Beijing-based company plans to launch a car featuring "a high degree of autonomy," Robin Li, Baidu CEO told reporters.
"Highly automated driving means ... for example, on a Beijing to Shanghai trip, as long as you stay on the highway, you will not have to worry about anything -- you can eat hotpot or sing inside while you're waiting to arrive," he said. The driver would still, however, need to take the wheel again as soon as the car moved away from major highways.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
