Ban on PUBG: Goa State IT Minister Wants the ‘Demonic’ Game to be Restricted

The whole debate around banning PUBG continues and this time the we have news from Goa. The State Information Technology Minister, Rohan Khaunte at a government event in Porvorim said that there should be a law in the state to curb the multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).According to Khaunte, the game has become like a demon that is residing in every house and students are completely engrossed in playing the game and not serious about their studies. "I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa. PUBG has become a demon in every house. Students, instead of studying, are engrossed in playing PUBG," he said. He also added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take the issue into consideration.Last week there was a report that an 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The reason given for the boy’s extreme step is that he had an argument with his family who denied a new mobile phone for playing PUBG Mobile.Back in January, the Gujarat government issued circular asking district authorities to ensure a ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The state primary education department's circular was issued after a recommendation by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said officials. The circular directed District Primary Education Officers to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools.