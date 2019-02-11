English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ban on PUBG: Goa State IT Minister Wants the ‘Demonic’ Game to be Restricted
While on one side, PUBG is becoming a craze among the Indian gaming community, it is also said to have become a big source of addiction for students and alike.
While on one side, PUBG is becoming a craze among the Indian gaming community, it is also said to have become a big source of addiction for students and alike.
Loading...
The whole debate around banning PUBG continues and this time the we have news from Goa. The State Information Technology Minister, Rohan Khaunte at a government event in Porvorim said that there should be a law in the state to curb the multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).
According to Khaunte, the game has become like a demon that is residing in every house and students are completely engrossed in playing the game and not serious about their studies. "I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa. PUBG has become a demon in every house. Students, instead of studying, are engrossed in playing PUBG," he said. He also added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take the issue into consideration.
Last week there was a report that an 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The reason given for the boy’s extreme step is that he had an argument with his family who denied a new mobile phone for playing PUBG Mobile.
Back in January, the Gujarat government issued circular asking district authorities to ensure a ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The state primary education department's circular was issued after a recommendation by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said officials. The circular directed District Primary Education Officers to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools.
According to Khaunte, the game has become like a demon that is residing in every house and students are completely engrossed in playing the game and not serious about their studies. "I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa. PUBG has become a demon in every house. Students, instead of studying, are engrossed in playing PUBG," he said. He also added that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take the issue into consideration.
Last week there was a report that an 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself. The reason given for the boy’s extreme step is that he had an argument with his family who denied a new mobile phone for playing PUBG Mobile.
Back in January, the Gujarat government issued circular asking district authorities to ensure a ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. The state primary education department's circular was issued after a recommendation by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said officials. The circular directed District Primary Education Officers to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- BCCI Meet on Friday to Consider Asking Pakistan World Cup Ban
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results