Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 28 Are Advanced Luxury Speakers, That'll Help You Feel Good About Life

Bang & Olufsen has just unveiled their most advanced connected speakers yet, and these should be on your shopping list, if you are rich enough. The Beolab 28 joins the speaker line-up from the Danish audio giants, and there is a lot to wrap your head around. First, the price. The Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 cost $14,750 for a pair, which works out to around Rs 10,92,986 upon direct conversion. Just to give you a perspective. Nevertheless, even though the chances of the writer of this piece ever being able to afford these remain as slim as the width of a human hair, one has to appreciate what the Beolab 28 brings the homes of those who can splurge. The headline features include the ability to adapt audio according to where it is placed, the slim and flexible design and the detailed connectivity options including Spotify Connect.

You can buy the Beolab 28 in four colour options in aluminum, to better match the interiors in your home. Your choices are Light Oak, Smoked Oak, Walnut Grey Mélange and Grey. Somehow, Smoked Oak and Walnut really get my attention. And then so does my bank account. I digress. The Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 can be installed with a lot more flexibility in your home, because of the really slim design. You’ll have the option of placing these on the floor or wall mounting them, depending on which colour option you select. The speaker configuration for each is a single 1-inch tweeter, three 3-inch full range speakers and a 6.5-inch woofer. B&O’s Active Room Compensation will adapt the sound and the bass according to the room’s layout, the presence of hard and soft surfaces as well as acoustics. Then there is the Advanced Adaptive Bass Linearization (ABL) which monitors the output of the lower frequencies to ensure there is no sudden booming sound.

The Beolab 28 can be set to a Narrow Mode for sound or a Wide Mode too. The Narrow Mode, Bang & Olufsen says, if for focused listening and reduce chances of reflections from walls while the Wide Mode is for a broader soundstage if you have multiple listeners in the room at the time. You’ll be able to control the Beolab 28 using the Beoremote One BT, Beoremote Halo and the Bang & Olufen app on your Android phone or Apple iPhone. It would be a sight to see the speakers emerge as the motorized outer cover opens up when you power these on. There are also touch controls on top of the Beolab 28 that activate as soon as they detect your proximity. The connectivity options include Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast built-in and Spotify connect for music streaming on the speakers. We don’t really know when the Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28 will arrive in India and for how much. We hope it is soon enough because anyone who has the money and the willingness to get a premium audio experience would love to consider these for their home.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here