English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barack Obama in Talks to Create Shows For Netflix: Report
Under the terms of a proposed deal, Netflix will pay Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for exclusive content on the video streaming service,
Barack Obama in Talks to Create Shows For Netflix: Report (Image: PTI)
Former U.S. president Barack Obama is in advanced talks with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Under the terms of a proposed deal, Netflix will pay Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for exclusive content on the video streaming service, NYT said. The company declined to comment on the report.
Also Read: Apple's Healthcare Programme to Target 1 Million Women by 2020
Obama will not use his Netflix shows to respond to President Donald Trump or conservative critics, and has instead talked about producing shows highlighting inspirational stories, the newspaper said. The financial terms of the deal are not known yet, the daily said. In addition to Netflix, executives from Apple and Amazon.com Inc have also expressed interest in talking to Obama about content deals, according to NYT.
Also Read: New Samsung 4K QLED TVs to be in India by May End
Last year, Penguin Random House landed a deal to publish two books by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, with one volume to be written by each. The deal followed a heated auction for global rights to the two books with bidding that reached more than $60 million, a record sum for U.S. presidential memoirs, the Financial Times had reported last year.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple's Healthcare Programme to Target 1 Million Women by 2020
Obama will not use his Netflix shows to respond to President Donald Trump or conservative critics, and has instead talked about producing shows highlighting inspirational stories, the newspaper said. The financial terms of the deal are not known yet, the daily said. In addition to Netflix, executives from Apple and Amazon.com Inc have also expressed interest in talking to Obama about content deals, according to NYT.
Also Read: New Samsung 4K QLED TVs to be in India by May End
Last year, Penguin Random House landed a deal to publish two books by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, with one volume to be written by each. The deal followed a heated auction for global rights to the two books with bidding that reached more than $60 million, a record sum for U.S. presidential memoirs, the Financial Times had reported last year.
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Dhoni the Reason Behind Massive Pay Hike for Cricketers
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes
- Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks