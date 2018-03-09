English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Barack Obama in Talks to Create Shows For Netflix: Report

Under the terms of a proposed deal, Netflix will pay Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for exclusive content on the video streaming service,

Reuters

Updated:March 9, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Barack Obama in Talks to Create Shows For Netflix: Report
Barack Obama in Talks to Create Shows For Netflix: Report (Image: PTI)
Former U.S. president Barack Obama is in advanced talks with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Under the terms of a proposed deal, Netflix will pay Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for exclusive content on the video streaming service, NYT said. The company declined to comment on the report.

Also Read: Apple's Healthcare Programme to Target 1 Million Women by 2020

Obama will not use his Netflix shows to respond to President Donald Trump or conservative critics, and has instead talked about producing shows highlighting inspirational stories, the newspaper said. The financial terms of the deal are not known yet, the daily said. In addition to Netflix, executives from Apple and Amazon.com Inc have also expressed interest in talking to Obama about content deals, according to NYT.

Also Read: New Samsung 4K QLED TVs to be in India by May End

Last year, Penguin Random House landed a deal to publish two books by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, with one volume to be written by each. The deal followed a heated auction for global rights to the two books with bidding that reached more than $60 million, a record sum for U.S. presidential memoirs, the Financial Times had reported last year.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES