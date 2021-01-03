Battery Stats on Premium Samsung Phones With One UI 3.0 Goes Missing 'Overnight,' Here's a Fix

Samsung's stable One UI 3.0 custom interface that is based on Android 11 has started rolling on multiple premium Galaxy smartphones. Though the latest software iteration claims to optimise the smartphone's battery, some Galaxy S20 FE 5G users are reporting missing battery stats due to strange bug. As per Dutch publication GalaxyClub.nl, the issue also appears to be affecting Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 10 users. Samsung is yet to address the alleged bug with a proper fix.

A Galaxy S20 FE 5G users on the Samsung Community forum indicated that the battery usage stats went missing overnight. "Mine have disappeared, and I've tried resetting my phone, and still not there," another Galaxy phone user said following the One UI 3.0 update. The issue purportedly appeared after January 1, 2021, as users claim that they were unable to view battery statistics from that day onwards. The bug seemingly does not affect the battery life with phones running the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0; it is still annoying for those users who like to track their app usage data. As mentioned, the cause of the bug remains unknown, at the moment.

Notably, a user on the Samsung forum came with a workaround that may fix the issue until the South Korean tech giant releases the next One UI 3 update. As per the post, Galaxy Galaxy S20 FE 5G and other affected users need to open the Settings app on the phone, then go into the Apps sub-menu. Here, tap the small icon next to the Your apps text, then enable the Show system apps option and press OK. From there, scroll down until you find the Samsung Device Health Manager Service app in the list and tap it. Lastly, select Storage, and hit the Clear data option at the bottom. "Then give it quite a long time to rebuild its usage (a few hours), and after that the battery usage indicator will be ok again," the user added.

Last week, the Galaxy Z Flip started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 in some regions. Other phones that have received the stable update include Galaxy Note 10 series, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy S20 models.