Battlefield 6 Will Take Full Advantage of Next-Gen Consoles, EA CEO Says: What We Know

Electronic Arts (EA) released the fifth iteration of its popular shooting game, Battlefield V in 2018. Now, the company has said that Battlefield 6 is on track for a Spring 2021 reveal and said that the next version of the game will take full advantage of the new generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It was earlier reported that EA will release the game this past Holiday season, but the company reaffirmed recently that the game will be revealed in Spring this year.

In an earnings call with investors, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that the company will reveal Battlefield 6 in spring and deliver the defining Battlefield experience for players in the 2021 Holiday season. During the earnings call, Wilson also teased several details about the game. He said that Battlefield 6 "takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive and immersive battles to life with more players than ever."

"Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next vision of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, and vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level. The team is focused, and the game is ahead of our internal milestones," Wilson further added.

The last hint that the EA CEO gave during the earnings call was that the next Battlefield will mark a return to all-out military warfare. The EA CEO's statement is in line with an earlier statement from EA that said that DICE "is focused on the future of Battlefield and that it will be available for players in 2021."

It was earlier reported that the key elements of Battlefield 6 will be inspired by Battlefield 3 and that the new game would just return to a modern-day setting.