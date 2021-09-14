Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 Update To Bring New Mode, Unlimited Ammo & More

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile that was launched earlier this year has teased a new update for the game through an Instagram post. The Battlegrounds Mobile India update 1.6 will bring new features, along with some improvements to the existing elements in the game. The release date for the 1.6 update is not known yet, but it is said to be arriving anytime soon. Krafton, through an Instagram post shared 10 new features and improvements that are bundled with update 1.6 for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The 1.6 update shows a new Flora Menace Mode that will be available for Eragnel, Livik, and Sanhok maps. The post also mentions that “The Flora Menace Mode is going to be all about surviving the invasion." The new mode will also get Zillion Matrix, Life Barrier, and Dynahex Supply features. However, further details about the new mode are not known yet. Krafton has also added a “Show route" option to the map and has improved the scope adjustment. The developer has also updated the basic settings for Battlegrounds Mobile India and has added a “capture highlights moments" feature.

Lastly, the Instagram post shows that the 1.6 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India includes unlimited ammo in training grounds, new arena battle guns, and improved UAZ (jeep) and bus durability.

Battlegrounds Mobile India that launched as a replacement of PUBG Mobile India earlier this year now has over 50 million downloads.

