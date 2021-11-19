Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.7 Update Brings League Of Legends, Liverpool FC Collab & More: All Details Here

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is getting a new update. The version 1.7 update for the popular game developed by South Korean manufacturer Krafton brings a new League of Legends-inspired Mirror Island mode, and a special collaboration with Liverpool FC where players will get special rewards. Battlegrounds Mobile India is also getting a new event called The Recall. Apart from all this, Royale Pass month 5 has also kickstarted with the update.

The new update was announced earlier today. Krafton said that update 1.7 will bring a new Mirror World mode to Erngel, Livik, and Sanhok from November 19. Users will need the Mode checkbox enabled while setting up the game to access the new Mirror World mode. Once enabled, Mirror Island appears after the players have played on the map for some time. There is a Wind Wall Portal that players can enter in order to access the Mirror Island. Users can play as League of Legends and Arcane characters once they are inside the Mirror Island. Once a player dies or the playtime on Mirror Island is over, players return to the regular game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Classic mode is also getting few weapons related changes along with new piggyback feature. The piggyback feature allows users to resurrect fallen teammates, but they can not use any weapons or vehicles when this feature is active. Weapons including SLR, SKS, Mini 14, VSS, and DP-28 are getting enhancements, and a new grenade indicator will also help players judge where the grenade has dropped.

The partnership with Liverpool FC allows players to play the “You’ll Never Walk Alone" event where they can win a Liverpool FC-branded parachute, backpack, and a jersey. Krafton is also rolling out an India-specific event called The Recall where players can win Recall tokens that can be exchanged for rewards.

