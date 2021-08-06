Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced a bunch of rewards for gamers, as the title nears 50 million download-mark on the Google Play Android app store. As of August 5, the title had seemingly clocked 47 million downloads, and its South Korea-based published Krafton has laid reward plans for each milestone till BGMI touches the 50 million-mark. Users will receive ‘three supply coupon crate scrap’ when BGMI touches both the 48 and 49 million download-mark. The 50 million downloads milestone will offer ‘permanent Galaxy Messenger.’ Currently, BGMI is still unavailable on Apple App Store since debuting on the Android ecosystem on July 2. The game is essentially a modified version of PUBG Mobile India that was banned in India in September 2020.

In a blog post, developer Krafton says that rewards will be available in BMGI’s events section. Users will only need to check in as the rewards will be unlocked automatically. Additionally, the 50 million downloads reward will remain within the game for up to one month. “All Battlegrounds Mobile India players who access the game after milestone completion will be eligible to receive the reward as per the above set period," the company said. Interestingly, BMGI states that it is preparing rewards “regardless of their OS," indicating it may launch on iOS soon. The company is yet to confirm this development.

In early July, Krafton announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India surpassed 34 million registered users within a week after its release. As mentioned, the action title debuted in the country on July 2. BGMI’s latest achievements aren’t exactly surprising, as the original title PUBG Mobile enjoyed massive popularity in India before its ban last year for security reasons. According to market estimates, the original PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India alone. Notably, PUBG had crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here