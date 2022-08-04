Battlegrounds Mobile India Banned: Best Games You Can Play As Alternatives On Android And iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been removed from the Play Store and App Store in India, reportedly after a government order asking Google and Apple to remove the game. Now, while the game is still playable for most users who have it in their smartphones, it is not expected to last very long.

With Battlegrounds Mobile India set to leave the Indian market, it is time for players to look at other alternatives to the game, which offer a similar battle royale experience, allowing users to squad-up with their friends and play remotely with each other. Some of the titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Garena Free Fire Max are already popular among mobile gamers, but there are a couple of titles that you may have never heard of. Here are a few BGMI alternatives that you can enjoy, in case the game stops working on your smartphone:

1. Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is probably the most popular Battle Royale mobile game afte BGMI and PUBG Mobile. The game, published by Activision, offers users several game modes like team deathmatch, battle royal, free-for-all, and more to enjoy among friends and online players. The game is 2.3GB in size (total) and has a 4.2 rating on the Google Play Store. Call of Duty: Mobile has been said to have better graphics as compared to BGMI and has several features and modes that are different. The game’s concept and gameplay, however, is equally as enjoyable as BGMI.

2. Apex Legends

Electronic Arts (EA)’s battle royale hit Apex Legends was launched for mobile earlier this year. The game is the same as the hit PC and console title and comes as a strategy battle royale shooter game that features character-based gameplay. Apex Legends is a total of 2.9GB in size and has a 4.3 star rating on the Google Play Store. In just over a couple of months after its launch, Apex Legends already has more than 2.6 crore downloads on both Android and iOS.

3. Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max is the newer, high-performance version of the now-banned Garena Free Fire game. Garena Free Fire was banned in India earlier this year. But Garena Free Fire Max is somehow still available for Android users who can download it from the Google Play Store. When it comes to the Apple users, both Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max are not available. Garena Free Fire Max is a battle royale game with over 10 crore downloads on just Android. After BGMI, Garena Free Fire Max is said to be the most popular battle royale game in India.

4. Battle Prime

Battle Prime is a lesser-known battel royale game. It is developed by Press Fire Games limited, and has 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store, with a rating of 4.4, which is higher than any of the above-mentioned devices. The game is 1.9GB in size (total) and offers users several game modes like its competitors to choose from. Battle Prime also offers a 6v6 mode for users to play with more of their friends.

