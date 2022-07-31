Battlegrounds Mobile India Banned In India? Players Reports Issues With Servers, In-App Purchases

Battlegrounds Mobile India was suddenly removed from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store earlier this week. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was launched last year in India as a replacement for PUBG Mobile for the country, and was very similar to the original game, with few tweaks to cater to the Indian market.

BGMI has been delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store allegedly under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, which is the same one that was invoked in 2020 to ban Chinese apps. While the game is not available for download anymore, it is still playable in India for most users for now. That, however, won’t seem to be the case for long. According to a report in 91Mobiles, reports are now coming in where users are not being able to play the game as it is showing a server error. A message that reads “Server did not respond. Please return to the login page and retry” shows for some users.

It also seems like in-app purchases have also been restricted. While for us at News18, the game was running fine by the time of writing this article, there are reports of users not being able to make purchases during the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India players are also suffering server issues in Classic mode and some are even complaining about issues with the touch response and app crashes. Now, it is not clear if this is due to a bug or Krafton switching off servers for BGMI in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was delisted from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store on July 28. Krafton has said that it is seeking clarification as to why the game has been delisted, while Google has said that it has received an official order from the government to remove the game.

BGMI was launched in India after the original game PUBG Mobile was banned by the Government of India in September 2020. However, after about a year, the game was re-launched with an India-only version named Battlegrounds Mobile India, which was an instant success, crossing 100 million users in the country within a year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here