PUBG Mobile’s India avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India makers have said that they have banned over 336,000 players for cheating within the game. Developer Krafton shared the development on the game’s official website and said that it has investigated cases beteen July 30 and August 5. Apart from this, Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed 48 million downloads, meaning that players will get rewards for the first phase of the game’s road towards 50 million downloads on Android. Krafton has once against also teased the iOS launch for Battlegrounds Mobile India, but no date has been revealed yet.

Krafton shared on the official website that the 336,736 accounts in Battlegrounds Mobile India have been banned for using illegal programmes. These accounts have been banned permanently and will not be able to make it back to the game. The team had investigated these banned accounts between July 30 and August 5 and found them to be using illegal activities to gain advantage in the game. “Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment," the notice on the website said.

Recently, makers of the game had announced a rewards when it reaches 50 million downloads. The company had said that it will give rewards to users at 48 million downloads, at 49 million downloads, and finally on 50 million downloads. The game has now crossed 48 million downloads, which was the first phase of the 50M downloads rewards event.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile‘s India replacement was launched on July 2, and the early access version was available for testers a few days earlier.

