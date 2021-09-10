Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced new rewards amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in India. During the festival, BGMI’s parent Krafton is also giving players the chance to win a ‘wild elephant T-shirt.’ In a post on Instagram, the company explains that perks and new missions will go on till September 21. As expected, users will get rewards if they successfully complete the tasks before the deadline. Recently, Krafton launched BGMI for iOS users after releasing the game to Android phones first in July.

Two missions are also already live within the game, though the post does not highlight the rewards users will get. The first mission that went live on September 8 requires players to swim 10 metres in classic mode every day and the task with rewards will be live till September 14. Another mission requires players to play on classic mode 60 times. It is already live within the game till September 21. The last mission requires Battlegrounds Mobile Players to play any mode with friends five times. The task will go live on September 15 and end on September 21. Last month, Krafton announced similar rewards for players on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations in India. The PUBG Mobile-remake appears to be banking on Indian festivities to resonate more with the Indian players.

Recently, BGMI clocked 50 million downloads on Google Play in less than two months after its debut in India. The company will hope to reach more mobile players with the launch on Apple App Store. Moreover, Krafton has announced the launch of PUBG: New State by Battleground Mobile in India after debuting globally earlier this year. The new mobile title will launch as a “free-to-play" game around October, the App Store listing suggests. It is also available to pre-book via the Google Play app store.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here