Battlegrounds Mobile India Clocks 50M Downloads, iOS Availability Confirmed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has clocked 50 million downloads on Google Play in less than two months after its debut in India, the company announced today. To celebrate the milestone, players have been gifted a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit in addition to some more rewards. Earlier this month, its South Korea-based developer Krafton announced special rewards in the build-up to the 50 million download mark. Players received three supply coupon crate scrap when the title touched the 48 and 49 million downloads, respectively. BGMI’s latest achievements are not exactly surprising, as Krafton’s original title PUBG Mobile enjoyed massive popularity in India before its ban last year for security reasons. According to market estimates, the original PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India alone. Notably, PUBG had crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

Speaking over the development, Wooyol Lim, Head of BGMI Division at Krafton, in the press note, said, “We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on Play Store in just over a month. I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first e-sports tournament starting next month."

Krafton has also revealed the company would soon make announcements on the iOS version of the game on its social media channels. As mentioned, the action title is only available on Android phones via Google Play. BMGI is celebrating “Independence Day Mahotsav" from August 11 to August 20, where players can win rewards, including special AGM skin. The company had added players can unlock new missions ahead of Independence Day celebrations in India on August 15. Recently, the company also banned over 336,000 players after they were found cheating within the game. These accounts have been banned permanently and will not be able to make it back to the game.

