Battlegrounds Mobile India Clocks Over 100 Million Registered Users in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has crossed 100 million registered users in the country, just about a year after it was relaunched as BGMI after PUBG Mobile was banned by the government in India. Now, Battlegrounds Mobile India has clocked over 100 million registered users in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has completed one year since it was re-launched as an India-only version of PUBG Mobile. The game offers a similar gameplay and maps, with some minor changes that are in line with the laws and regulations of the Indian government. BGMI, since its launch last year, has been a massively popular game just like its global version. There have been several Esports tournaments around the game since last year, and the developer, Krafton has itself planned tournaments for BGMI this year with a prize pool that goes well into crores of rupees.

According to reports, Krafton has invested nearly $100 million to improve India’s local video game, Esports, and entertainment startups. “BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian themed collaborations, and celebrated India centric events with the community with a goal in curating a gameplay unique to our Indian users,” Changhan Kim, Krafton’s CEO, said in a release.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The game is similar to PUBG Mobile, where users have the option of engaging in battle in squads of four, two, or fight solo in a survival battle royale mode, or play other modes like Team Deathmatch, Gun Games, and more.

