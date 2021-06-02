Battlegrounds Mobile India Coming on June 18? Leak Suggests Launch 1 Month After Pre-Registrations

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the biggest thing to happen to mobile gamers in India this year. The PUBG Mobile‘s avatar for the Indian market has been a highly anticipated game, ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last year in September. Now, with the interest in the game rising each day, a launch date for the popular Battle Royale game has been leaked once again. A new leak claims that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launched in the country on June 18, in line with several other leaks that have emerged since the game’s pre-registration went live on the Google Play Store. The new leak comes from known tipster and PUBG influencer Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern.

The tipster tweeted a binary code that translates to 18062021, hinting that this could be the launch date for the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India. The tweet was first found by IGN India, that has previously hinted at the same launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Separately, a content creator named Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) also said that Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch in the third week of June. Pre-registrations for the game began on May 18 for Android users. If the recent reports are true, the game will be launched exactly a month after the pre-registrations going live. More details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

Karfton, the South Korean company behind Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile has not announced any official date for the upcoming game but has been teasing aspects of the game since last few weeks. The latest teaser of the game showed a backpack that resembles the level 3 backpack in PUBG Mobile. Backpacks are used by players to carry guns and ammunition in Battle Royale mode. A level 3 backpack is the largest capacity backpack players can find in the game.

Android users can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store. The game is expected to land on iOS as well, but there has been no official development towards the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here