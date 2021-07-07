Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the PUBG Mobile’s India-specific avatar, has clocked over 10 million (1 crore) downloads on Google Play app store since its launch on July 2 in India. The action mobile title had previously crossed 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks after debuting on Google Play back in May. Currently, the title remains unavailable on iOS-running Apple iPhones, and the launch details from its South Korea-based developer Krafton also remains unclear. BGMI’s latest achievement isn’t exactly surprising, as the original title PUBG Mobile enjoyed massive popularity in India before its ban in September 2020 for security reasons. According to market estimates, the original PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India alone. Notably, PUBG had crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide in March this year.

Meanwhile, Battlegrounds Mobile India users can retrieve their older progress, including rank, level, and assets, by simply logging in from the same social media profile/ email ID. Krafton has also announced a 10 million downloads reward, which is a Constable Set that stays with users permanently. Overall, the game comes with similar graphics and gameplay with few changes to comply with the regulations in India. BGMI takes practically every opportunity to remind users that it is a simulated game, meaning all this takes place in a virtual world and is not real in any way. The exact reminder reads, “Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a real-world based game, but a survival simulation game set in a virtual world." Similar reminders are served time and again in the game as users go on to play. The two other prompts include one that asks you to verify your age and another that asks you to take a break from playing BGMI. There’s also no mention of the word ‘kill’ or any version of it – instead, when users shoot down an opponent in one of the maps, it reads ‘finish’ or ‘defeat’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here