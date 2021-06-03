Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 20 Million Pre-Registrations; Krafton Thanks India For Positive Response

South Korean gaming giant Krafton, the developer behind PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India has thanked the Indian gaming community for an overwhelming response to PUBG Mobile’s Indian avatar, Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company said that the game registered 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day and has crossed 20 million pre-registrations in the country in two weeks. CH Kim, CEO of Krafton expressed gratitude towards the Indian fans for their response and said that Battlegrounds Mobile India will bring an “incomparable battle royale experience to players."

The pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18. Krafton said that the release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be announced at a later date. Given the amount of interest in PUBG Mobile’s India avatar, the game has been part of the rumour mill ever since it was announced by Krafton earlier this year. Recently, Battlegrounds Mobile India was rumoured to be launched on June 18 - exactly one month after the game’s pre-registration going live on the Google Play Store.

While Krafton has not announced a launch date, it has been teasing minor elements of the game that resemble those of PUBG Mobile. The latest teaser of the game showed a backpack that resembles the level 3 backpack in PUBG Mobile. Backpacks are used by players to carry guns and ammunition in Battle Royale mode. A level 3 backpack is the largest capacity backpack players can find in the game. Before this, the company had teased a map name - “Erangle," similar to “Erangel" in PUBG Mobile.

Android users can pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store by clicking on the “Pre-Register" button, and their pre-registration rewards will automatically be available to claim on game launch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here