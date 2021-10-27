Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers Announced: Full List Of Gifts and Discounts

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile is getting a new Diwali offer that brings-in game credit (UC) and other rewards for players. Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India also announced that players will get additional UC while purchasing in-game credit and additional benefits in the form of lucky spins, which will give users new outfits, helmets, emotes, and more. The UCs can also be used to directly purchase these afforementioned items from in-game store.

The Diwali offers for Battlegrounds Mobile India were announced via a Facebook post. Players will be offered extra UC for purchasing in-game credits. The price for the basic pack that gets you 60UC is priced at Rs 89. For 300 UC, players have to pay Rs 449 and for 600UC + 60UC in bonus will cost Rs 899, 1,500 UC + 300 bonus UC will cost Rs 2,099, 3,000UC + 850UC will cost Rs 4,199, and 6,000UC + 2,100 bonus UC will cost Rs 8,500. UCs can be purchased by clicking on the UC icon in the main menu.

Krafton will also be offering extra benefits to players in lucky spins. These include the Nether Aristo Set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set, and Mecha Bruiser set for a limited period. As part of the Diwali offer, Krafton has also announced discounts on lucky spins. The first draw of the day will cost 10UC instead of 80UC and draw 10 will cost 540UC instead of 800UC.

