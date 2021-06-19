Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access Now Open to Everyone: How To Play PUBG Mobile Indian Version

Soon after Battlegrounds Mobile India maker Krafton made the game live for beta testers in an early access, the game has been made available for everyone, Krafton announced in a post on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Facebook page. This comes after the company announced that it will add more beta slots over the course of the day on Friday, June 18. Now, anyone can play the Early Access build of Battlegrounds Mobile India and users can register for the programme by visiting the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta testing link and registering as a tester. Then, users can go ahead and download Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile.

Krafton announced that the Early Access is open for everyone on the Battlegrounds Mobile India official Facebook page. The company said that those who join the early access will get special items like a Supply Crate coupon, two Exp Cards, and two BP cards. The launch ends months of wait for PUBG Mobile fans who were desperately waiting for the game to come back to the country. Users can sign up for the early access by going to the beta testing link, and registering as a tester. Then, users can go to the Google Play Store to download Battlegrounds Mobile India. Users are advised to follow the link on the beta testing page to go to the Play Store to download Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is important to note that this is not the final version of the game and is only meant for testing purposes before Krafton rolls out the final version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been launched as pretty much the same game as PUBG Mobile, with some minor tweaks to suit the Indian regulations and user base. Some of the minor changes include green coloured blood, the word “kill" has been replaced with “finish" - so you won’t get killed or have kills, you’ll be “finished" and have “finishes." There is also an audio disclaimer before the start of every match, reminding people to limit their time. This, the company calls “Gameplay Management System."

Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available for Android for now, and it is not known as to when the game will be launched for iPhone users. Reports, however, suggests that an iOS launch is also coming in a few days’ time.

