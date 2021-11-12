Reliance Jio and fabless semiconductor company MediaTek have joined hands to launch ‘Gaming Masters 2.0,’ an esports event with one of the most popular game titles, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), targeted at new and existing online gamers in India. Following the success with the first season with Free Fire earlier this year, which attracted over 14,000 team registrations, the second season of Gaming Masters begins today, November 12 via the Jio Games platform. The tournament will test the gamers’ “skills, teamwork, and endurance" in a virtual gaming arena and have a prize pool of Rs 12,50,000. The tournament is open to both Jio and non-Jio users via the JioGames platform.

The Gaming Masters 2.0 will officially start on November 23 and go on till January 10. Fans can watch the event live via JioGames Watch, JioTV HD Esports Channel, Facebook Gaming, and JioGames YouTube channel. There is also a ‘Play & Win Daily’ series where gamers can participate every day, get rewarded, and also stand a chance to compete with professional teams for the ultimate championship. The registrations will take place via https://play.jiogames.com/esports/.

The tournament will consist of four qualifiers in total, and each qualifier will have three rounds, where five teams from each qualifier will qualify to ‘Road to Finale’ on December 21. Round 1 will consist of 20 teams playing in each match, who will play a set of 2 maps. Scores from both maps will be tallied, and the winning team will qualify to Round 2, basis the scoring system. Round 2 will consist of 16 teams in each match who will play a set of two maps. Score from both maps will be tallied, and the top five teams from each lobby will qualify for the next stage. Round 3 will consist of 20 teams who will play a set of 5 maps. Score from all maps will be tallied and the top five teams will qualify to Road to Finale. Players will use their own online accounts and Gamer Tags/IDs. There’s no participation fees.

