Battlegrounds Mobile India for Under-18 Gamers: 3 Hours a Day, Parental Consent, Spending Limit

Battlegrounds Mobile India is here, and is officially the PUBG Mobile India that gamers (and publications) across India have been clamouring for. Even though gameplay and other related details are yet to be revealed, the privacy policy and terms of service for the game, published under its new website by Krafton, have revealed a number of key details pertaining to how Battlegrounds Mobile India is approaching possibly its widest base of to-be users – minors, or any gamer under 18 years of age. These details include limitations in terms of duration of gaming, maximum daily spending limit and parental consent.

According to the Battlegrounds Mobile India privacy policy, gamers under the age of 18 will only be able to play the game for a maximum of three hours per day. Krafton has also restricted the maximum spending limit in the game down to Rs 7,000 per day. The two limits likely seek to address controversies that had surrounded PUBG Mobile prior to its ban, in terms of the levels of addiction that it stirred among gamers playing the title in the country. Numerous reports surfaced on a nearly everyday basis citing instances of suicide, self harm or even damage to those around by minors, once restricted of game time on PUBG Mobile.

As part of its terms of service for Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has also specified that under-18 gamers will need to enter a contact number belonging to their parents and gain subsequent consent from them in order to play the game. The Korean publishing house has also added a clearly worded explanation of parental control, stating that parents concerned about minors having given the game consent to collect private data without proper oversight can directly write to Krafton to have their data removed.

The new spending limit imposed in Battlegrounds Mobile India comes as a recourse to previous reports that had cited numerous instances of minors taking extreme measures to gain access to financial instruments, which allowed them to spend on in-game items – a by-product of addiction to the previous edition of the game. With this, Battlegrounds Mobile India looks set to begin its journey in the country again. The title will be up for pre-registrations soon, and open access will follow soon.

