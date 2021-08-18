Battlegrounds Mobile India is Finally Available to Download on Apple App Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally coming to iOS starting today, August 18, its South Korea-based Krafton announced. On its social media pages, the company said, “India Ka Game is now available on iOS." Earlier this week, Krafton announced that the title clocked 50 million downloads on Google Play less than two months after its debut in India. To celebrate the milestone, players are receiving a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit in addition to some more rewards. Notably, iOS users will be eligible for this reward. BGMI’s latest achievements are not exactly surprising, as Krafton’s original title PUBG Mobile enjoyed massive popularity in India before its ban last year for security reasons. According to market estimates, the original PUBG Mobile had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India alone. Its iOS availability will expand its market reach in the country.

As per BGMI‘s official Apple App Store listing, the app tracks user content, usage data, and diagnostic. It is 1.9GB in size and requires iOS 11 and above or iPadOS 11 and above to function. Its in-app purchases range from Rs 89 (60 unknown cash) to up to Rs 8,500 (6,000 unknown cash). Battlegrounds Mobile India is recommended for users above the age of 17, the listing reads.

Krafton recently announced that it would be hosting its first e-sports tournament in India starting next month but more details are awaited. With the Apple App Store availability, the company would hope to bring more players to the tournament. Battlegrounds Mobile India is celebrating “Independence Day Mahotsav" from August 11 to August 20, where players can win rewards, including special AGM skin. The company had added players can unlock new missions ahead of Independence Day celebrations in India on August 15. Recently, the company also banned over 336,000 players after they were found cheating within the game. These accounts have been banned permanently and will not be able to make it back to the game.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here