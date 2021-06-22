Battlegrounds Mobile India Not Sharing Data With Chinese Servers Anymore After Update: Report

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access build was launched last week. The much-awaited Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile was launched for Android users after months of speculation and rumours of the game’s return after its ban last year. However, soon after the early access went live, it was reported that the game is hosting data in servers in China and across countries, including a server in Hong Kong that belongs to Tencent. This, after Krafton had announced that it has cut ties with Tencent last year in order to bring back PUBG Mobile for Indian users. Now, it seems that Krafton has addressed the issue and released a small update to fix this issue.

A report in IGN had earlier this week said that Battlegrounds Mobile India is hosting data in China-based servers, and servers in other countries like US and Russia. However, it now says that the game will not be sharing information with Chinese servers anymore when users play the game. The report in IGN says that a small automatic update that is downloaded when you boot the game seems to have fixed the issue. Once the update is downloaded and installed, Battlegrounds Mobile India prompts users to reboot the game and log back in. This, according to the report, prevents any data from going to Chinese servers.

IGN even ran a packet sniffer while playing two matches after the update and noticed that not a single Chinese server was notified. The report said that the only time the server was pinged is when the app data was deleted.

In its privacy policy, Krafton says that Battlegrounds Mobile India stores and processes personal information on servers based in India and Singapore, but it may transfer the data to other countries to operate the game service or to meet the legal requirements.

Recently, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written a letter to Union IT and Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanding a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. The CAIT even urged Google to remove Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Play Store.

