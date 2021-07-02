The wait is finally over. Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile is now available for all Android users in the country, few days after the early access version of the game was launched for bets testers. Now, anyone can download the game from the Google Play Store and the ones that have already downloaded the early access version can update the game to get the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is still not available for Apple’s iOS, but is still expected to make it to iPhones soon. With the general rollout, Battlegrounds Mobile India has also announced its 10 million downloads reward, which is an outfit.

Android users can go to the Google Play Store to download the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Those who have pre-registered for the game, and selected the “Automatic download" option will see an OTA download on their Android phones. Battlegrounds Mobile India users can get their older progress including rank, level, and assets back by simply logging in from the same social media profile/ email ID. The 10 million downloads reward is a Constable Set, that stays with you permanently. The game comes with pretty much the same Graphics and gameplay as PUBG Mobile, with few changes to comply with the regulations in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India takes practically every opportunity to remind users that it is a simulated game that takes place in the virtual world. The specifically worded reminder says, “Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a real-world based game, but a survival simulation game set in a virtual world." Similar reminders are served time and again in the game as you play. The are two other prompts - one that asks you to verify your age, and another that asks you to take a break from playing BGMI.

There’s also no mention of the word ‘kill’ or any version of it – instead, now when you shoot down an opponent in one of the maps, you ‘finish’ or ‘defeat’ them instead.

