Battlegrounds Mobile India: Our First Look At The Game You Cannot Wait To Play, And A Lot More

For the PUBG Mobile fans of old, this really cannot come soon enough. And the last few months would have felt much longer in terms of time passing by. Ever since PUBG Mobile India was first briefly teased, taken down and then reemerging as Battlegrounds Mobile India, the wait has been pretty much on. Some may have found temporary solace in Call of Duty: Mobile or Garena: Free Fire, but it may have albeit been temporary. We may just be closer to the official release of the Indianized version of the game, after PUBG Mobile was banned last year as part of a bunch of apps banned for having Chinese ownership. Our first look at the Battlegrounds Mobile India game suggests developers Krafton have taken care to ensure all regulatory requirements are met, including where user data will be stored.

Is Battlegrounds Mobile India Really Bringing Back The PUBG Mobile Flavour?

In our first look at the Battlegrounds Mobile India game, our in-house gaming expert Shouvik Das points out that “you no longer die in a puddle of blood when you are eventually shot in the game. Instead, you explode into smithereens that resemble green feathers – which you can change to yellow in settings.” Just one of the many instances where a lot of things have been toned down, including the fact that there no mention of the word “kill” anywhere in the game—you just “finish” others. In case you are more than interested in seeing what else the first look of the game tells us, do read on.

Read More: Battlegrounds Mobile India First Look: A Rephrased, Paranoid Version of PUBG Mobile

Here is How You Can Play Battlegrounds Mobile India Now

Just hours before our first look at the game went Live, Krafton widened the scope of access for the game, adding more beta testing slots. Now, anyone can play the Early Access build of Battlegrounds Mobile India and users can register for it by visiting the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta testing link and registering as a tester. Then, users can go ahead and download Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile. Mind you, Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available for Android for now. It is not known as to when, or if at all, the game will be launched for the Apple iPhone. Reports suggests it is on the way, but we cannot be certain till it happens.

Read More: Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access Now Open to Everyone: How To Play PUBG Mobile Indian Version

Gaming Is Serious Business And Krafton Is In Prime Position: Part 1

The online casual gaming segment in India is projected to grow at 29 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during FY21-25 to reach Rs 16,900 crores, according to a KPMG report in India. Currently, the segment stands at Rs 6,000 crores in FY21, accounting for 44 percent of the total online gaming revenues. The KPMG report said that India had the highest game downloads in the casual mobile gaming sub-segment in the world (excluding China) in 2020, with Q1-Q3 2020 downloads standing at 7.3 billion, accounting for 17 percent of the global mobile game downloads.

Read More: India’s Casual Gaming Sector To Grow 29% To Reach Rs 16,900 Crores By FY2021–25: KPMG Report

Many Dates Teased, And We Still Do Not Have A Definite Answer

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch data has been speculated so many times over the past few months, it is a only a matter of time when one of those dates comes true and the “leaker” to jump up and town in ecstasy. Shouting “I told you so”, or something like that. Most recently, a leakster with more time on his hands than hours in the day, suggested that the game would launch in India on June 18. That date has come and gone. But how did they reach this date in the first place? The tipster tweeted a binary code that translates to 18062021, hinting that this could be the launch date for the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is often said, do not believe everything you read on the internet.

Read More: Battlegrounds Mobile India Coming on June 18? Leak Suggests Launch 1 Month After Pre-Registrations

Gaming Is Serious Business And Krafton Is In Prime Position: Part 2

There is no doubt that the interest and the excitement for the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, Krafton said that there has been an overwhelming response to the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile, the game that remains out of reach of Indian gamers due to a ban in place. Krafton says Battlegrounds Mobile India registered 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day and has crossed 20 million pre-registrations in the country in two weeks.

Read More: Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 20 Million Pre-Registrations; Krafton Thanks India For Positive Response

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here