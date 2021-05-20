Battlegrounds Mobile India Play Store URL Says PUBG Mobile: Did The Developers Make a Mistake?

PUBG Mobile is coming back to India after last year’s ban. The cult battle royale game is coming back to the country as Battlegrounds Mobile India, and the pre-registrations for the game went live earlier this week. However, the Google Play registration blurred the lines between PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India even further as the Google Play URL includes the PUBG Mobile name. Now, the makers had to get rid of the PUBG Mobile name in order to re-release the game in the country, in whatever form or name, but they seem to have missed out a spot with the URL. In the Play Store URL (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile), you can clearly see the “pubg.imobile," which still existed at the time of writing this article.

PUBG Mobile maker Krafton had announced Battlegrounds Mobile India as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile earlier this month and the pre-registrations for Android users went live on May 18. The reason behind Krafton leaving out PUBG in the URL is unknown. According to IGN, who first spotted the URL, the Battlegrounds Mobile India app package is “com.pubg.imobile" and that it affects the app’s SEO on Google Play Store. We have reached out to PUBG for a response on this and will update this story as soon as one is received.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to launch in the second half of this year. The game will feature essentially the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile but with some tweaks. Krafton said while announcing the new game that it will come with an esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues, as well as exclusive in-game features such as outfits. Krafton also shared that those who pre-register will get specific rewards when the game officially launches.

Krafton also said that the game complies with all the rules and regulations put in by the government of India. The company has put a time limit on minor players and has limited the daily spending to Rs 7,000 for in-game purchases.

The exact launch date for Battlegrounds Mobile India is not known yet, but those who are pre-registered will get a notification whenever the game is ready to be installed and played.

